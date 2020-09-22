Armed and dangerous shooting suspect wanted in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is wanted on attempted murder charges for a shooting at a Columbia apartment complex.
The shooting happened Sept. 8 at the Shandon Crossing Apartments on South Beltline Boulevard, deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.
Antoni Lawrence, 44, is accused of shooting a man in the lower body.
Deputies found the victim lying on the ground. His name and condition have not been shared.
Lawrence should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him.
Anyone who sees him or knows where he is should call 911.
To submit an anonymous tip, go to crimesc.com or use the P3 Tips app.
