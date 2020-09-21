Whitmire man arrested in connection with sexual assault of a minor

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Whitmire man in connection with the sexual assault of a minor.
Martin Lee Dickert, 37, has been charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual assault of a minor and 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a child.
Officials say they launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that Dickert had sexually assaulted a child under the age of 10.
Dickert was taken into custody after a forensic investigation aligned with witness statements.
Dickert has been denied bond on both charges. He is currently being held at the Newberry County Detention Center.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
