RCSD: Man arrested in connection with convenience store armed robberies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with a string of convenience store robberies.
Deaundrey McDonald, 26, has been charged with three counts of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, strong-armed robbery, and purse-snatching.
Officials say he is connected to robberies at three Circle K stores and one Spinx store that occurred in late August and early September. Multiple cartons of cigarettes were taken during each incident.
McDonald was arrested on September 18th by RCSD on the 1600 block of Prescott Road without incident.
He was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
