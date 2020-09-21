Officials searching for Greenville man believed to be in danger

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man they believe could be in danger.
Grady Ritchie, 76, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on E Georgia Rd in Simpsonville. He has been missing since September 20.
Ritchie is described as a 5′9 white male that weighs 184 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair.
He was last seen wearing glasses, a t-shirt, suspenders, and blue jeans.
Ritchie could be driving a burgundy 2006 Toyota Tundra with SC tag 1173KM. The vehicle has a dent in the rear bumper.
Officials say he was traveling towards Laurens County and was possibly seen in Flat Rock, North Carolina.
Anyone with information about Ritchie’s whereabouts is urged to contact Greenville County Lt. Ryan Flood at (864) 467-5322.
