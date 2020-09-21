Midlands teacher recognized on ‘Today’ show for her impact on students while navigating through COVID pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher from the Midlands is being recognized nationally on NBC’s Today show for her impact on students while also navigating the new school year during a pandemic.
Lekena Ackerman is an 8th grade Social Studies teacher at Southeast Middle School in Hopkins, SC. She is being featured as a part of Today’s special series this week recognizing teachers across the country.
She has five children, but sees all of her students as children she is helping to raise.
Ackerman recently won middle school Mock Trial Teacher of the Year in SC and has only been teaching for five years.
Ackerman is dedicated to teaching and believes that she’s preparing her students for the future, not just teaching Social Studies.
Her fun personality and creativity can even be seen in the colonial and pirate costumes she wears to engage her students.
You can watch Today’s feature on Ackerman below:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.