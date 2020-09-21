Lexington residents shocked by the murder of their 75-year-old neighbor

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Some Lexington County residents are reacting to the death of their 75-year-old neighbor, who police say was killed Saturday morning inside her home. Lexington Police were called to Hickory Hill Mobile Home Park, right off of Industrial Drive, on Saturday afternoon just before 1:30 p.m. They say they found Janet Buril’s body inside her mobile home.
Neighbors are still in shock, and three days later, they still have a lot more questions than answers. 'I’m just scared by what happened and confused," explained Whitney Delp, who’s lived in the mobile home park for a little more than a year. “We put extra locks on our doors and make sure the kids are safe at night and my mother.”
Welp says the neighborhood is quiet and diverse. It’s home to both young families and elderly men and women. “I have three children myself, and there are a lot of other children in the neighborhood,” said Delp. “They love to play outside, so now we’re weary of letting them go out alone and play with each other.”
Crime scene tape still remains on the ground outside of Buril’s home, where neighbors say she lived for close to 10 years. “She was a friendly woman once you got to talk to her,” Delp noted. “She would walk her trash to the trash dump, and she was an elderly woman and had some health issues, so she walked slow. If you caught her, you were able to talk to her for a little bit, keep her a little bit of company.”
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher believes Buril was killed inside her home around 1 a.m. Saturday morning and her family discovered her body nearly twelve hours later. Her cause of death has been ruled blunt force trauma to the head. “We have a lot of leads, and we’re following up on those leads,” said Lexington Police Seargeant Cameron Mortenson.
Mortenson says officers have spent hours canvassing the neighborhood and talking to residents, but no arrests have been made. “We’re asking residents to be really mindful and watchful,” he explained. “If you see something that looks out of place, or if you hear something that sounds suspicious, call us immediately.”
Police say they have received some reports of break-ins in the area the night of Buril’s death, but they say they’ve yet to determine if any of those could be related. They are asking anyone who was in the neighborhood Friday night or Saturday morning who heard or saw anything unusual to please give them a call. They say even something that seems insignificant like someone walking or a loud noise, could be key to helping solve this case.
If you have information, Lexington Police ask that you contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569. You can also contact Midlands Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
