Georgia man identified as semi driver killed in crash on I-20W in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A man killed while driving a semi on Interstate 20 on Sunday evening has been identified.
The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on I-20 West near the 56 mile marker. That’s just past the exit for US 1.
Officials say Benjamin Parker, 44, of Georgia, was driving when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a bridge support at the Cedarcrest Drive overpass.
He died at the scene of the crash, the coroner confirmed. He was wearing a seat belt.
Family reached out to WIS to say Parker leaves behind a wife and a young daughter.
“To know Ben Parker was to love him,” a GoFundMe set up for his family reads. “The world has truly lost a great person.”
To donate to help Parker’s wife and child after this tragic accident, click or tap here.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
It took crews until nearly noon Monday to reopen all lanes of the interstate in the area. The Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge and Cedarcrest Drive is closed at the overpass for now.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.