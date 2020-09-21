Forest Acres Police searching for man suffering from mental condition

By Jazmine Greene | September 21, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT - Updated September 21 at 6:04 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man reported missing.

Thomas Scott Willoch, 30, was last seen on September 17 by his family at his home on the 5500 block of Lakeshore Drive.

Willoch is described as a 5′10 white male that weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen without a shirt but he was wearing dark-colored pants.

Officials say he suffers from a mental condition.

Willoch has been entered into the NCIC database. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Forest Acres Inv. Morrison at 803-782-9444.

