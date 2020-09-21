First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning temps in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, then more rain later this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for a chilly start Tuesday morning. Then, our attention turns to more rain later in the week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, bundle up! Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly clear skies.
· Tuesday is the first day of fall. Morning temps will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· Partly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
· We’re keeping an eye on Beta, which is expected to spread some moisture into the southeast U.S. through the end of the week.
· Increasing showers are in your forecast for Thursday evening into the weekend. Rain chances are around 40% Friday through Sunday.
· We’re watching more activity in the tropics, including Teddy.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, we’ll see mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Bundle up!
The first day of fall is Tuesday (around 9:32 a.m.), and it will feel like it! Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Brrrr! By afternoon, we’ll see highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll likely wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the Midlands.
More moisture arrives in the Midlands later in the week as we watch moisture from Beta to move in our direction.
Right now, Beta will impact areas in the western Gulf Coast with rain and winds. However, several forecast models bring increasing clouds and showers in our direction from Beta and an approaching front.
On Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible later in the day (20% chance). Highs will be in the upper 70s.
For Friday, rain chances go up to 40%. The rain will be scattered. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Rain chances are around 40% for Saturday and Sunday for now. Rain will be scattered. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
Teddy continues to move over the Atlantic Ocean as a hurricane. Swell from the system is impacting Bermuda and parts of Eastern North Carolina.
A tropical wave near Florida has a low chance of development in the next five days. We’ll watch this one closely.
Another tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean and well south of the Azores has a high chance of tropical development in the next five days.
The next names on the Greek alphabet are Gamma and Delta.
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Chilly. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: First Day of Fall. Mostly Sunny. Chilly Start, Warm Finish. Highs in the mid 70s. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.
Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Rain (40%). Highs in the lower 80s.
