Fairfield Co. Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle collision on SC 213

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person had died following a single-vehicle collision on SC 213 in Fairfield County.
The collision occurred on September 19 shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Officials say a 1997 Mercury was traveling north on SC 213 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as Willie Mobley Jr. of Winnsboro. Mobley was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This collision is under investigation by the Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol.
