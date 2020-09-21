Crash on I-20 East in Lexington Co. backed up traffic for miles

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An accident on Interstate 20 East in Lexington County that backed up traffic for about five miles has been cleared.
The crash, which could be seen on traffic cameras, happened during rush hour near mile marker 59. That’s just past the exit for US 1.
Cameras showed the crash in the right lane of the interstate. The highway is divided by a concrete barrier in that area, meaning drivers cannot change lanes.
As of 6:30 p.m., the wreck is clear and traffic is beginning to move.
No information on how the serious the crash was or if anyone was injured has been shared at this time by local officials.
