CPD: 17-year-old facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing car from North Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the theft of a vehicle in North Columbia.
The teen is been charged with failure to stop for blue lights and sirens, failure to stop on police command, hit and run, and not having a driver’s license.
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Against Persons Unit say the 17-year-old could face additional charges including strong-arm robbery and 1st-degree assault.
The teen is accused of stealing a vehicle from a woman’s home on North Main Street shortly after 5 p.m.
Officials say the 17-year-old pushed the woman and took the vehicle while she was attempting to put her child in a car seat. The woman and her child were not injured.
911 dispatchers alerted officers about the incident and provided a description of the vehicle over the police radio.
CPD located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The teen however did not pull the vehicle over and attempted to elude officers. He later crashed the vehicle into the Colony Apartments. No inside the apartment was injured.
After the crash, the 17-year-old fled on foot before being captured by officers near the collision site.
After an interview with CPD investigators, the teen was taken to the juvenile section of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
