Million Womxn SC hold vigil in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, calls out congressmen

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Million Womxn organization gathered at the South Carolina District courthouse to mourn the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Saturday evening.
While their main mission is to honor the supreme court justice’s legacy, they are also calling on Congress and the president to forgo appointing a new justice until after the election.
And they are especially calling out Senator Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham who say they will support the president’s efforts to fill Ginsburg’s seat before the election.
“I would love to see it be a woman. This is the time that women all over are raising up and they are raising the standard, they are raising the bar and we are leading like never before,” Millicent Traeye Middleton, Organizer of the event said.
