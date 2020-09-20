First Alert: The cooler weather is here for the long haul, Enjoy!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Morning temperatures for next week will drop into the low 50s
· Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday through Wednesday
· Watching more activity in the tropics with Teddy, Wilfred and Beta
First Alert Weather Story:
Today we are expecting sunshine and clouds. At times it will still be breezy. Cool again with highs in the low to mid 70s.
As we kick off the workweek on Monday we’ll wake up to temperatures in the low 50s. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We’ll see more sunshine in the Midlands.
The first day of fall is on Tuesday and it will most certainly feel like it as we’re expecting morning temperatures in the upper 40s and for the afternoon it will be cool for this time of the year with highs in the low 70s.
It’s dry Sunday through Thursday with the chance for rain returning Friday/Saturday of next week.
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
Tropical Storm Beta, located in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to meander in the Gulf over the next few days as a tropical storm. It will likely impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast into next week.
Teddy continues to move north over the Atlantic Ocean as a major hurricane with no threat to land at this time.
Wilfred also continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. It’s moving toward the west.
First Alert Forecast:
Sunday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cool for this time of the year.
Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s. Even cooler for this time of the year.
Tuesday: It’s the first day of Fall! Morning temps in the upper 40s with mid 70s for the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs around 80. Still below normal.
