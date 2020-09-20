Deadly crash on I-20W closes several lanes of interstate

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A deadly crash on Interstate 20 on Sunday evening is still affecting traffic as of 9 p.m.
The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on I-20 West near the 56 mile marker. That’s just past the exit for US 1.
Officials say the driver of a semi going west on the interstate ran off the road and hit a bridge support at the Cedar Crest Road overpass.
The driver of the tractor trailer died at the scene. He or she has not yet been identified.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
All westbound lanes of the interstate remain closed at this time. Traffic is being detoured onto US 1 at Exit 58 and back onto I-20 via SC 6 near Exit 55.
One eastbound lane of I-20 is also closed.
Drivers should avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.