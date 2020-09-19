Suspect in connection to deadly Horry County shooting taken into custody

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department has identified a suspect in a fatal shooting last week in Horry County.
HCPD said Shamontae Raqwan Graham was taken into custody Saturday. Police said he turned himself in while in another jurisdiction.
Graham was wanted in connection to the incident where one person was fatally shot on D Street and Rose Moss Road near Conway on Sept. 12.
Officials later identified the victim as 19-year-old Jamie Johnson, of Conway.
