Sumter officials searching for 16-year-old girl suffering from mental illness

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
Officials say Johnasia Blake was last seen on September 13, around 8 p.m., by her mother at their home on Thistledown Drive.
She was wearing a black t-shirt and denim shorts.
Blake may be in the Myrtle Beach area. She has been in contact with her mother but has not returned home.
Officials say Blake is on medication for a mental illness but she has not been taking her medication.
Blake is described as 5′3″, around 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Blake’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
