SCHP: 1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person had died following a single-vehicle collision on SC 213 in Fairfield County.
The collision occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Officials say a 1997 Mercury was traveling north on SC 213 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
They passed away at the scene of the accident. Their identity is unknown at this time.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
