Lexington Police investigating suspicious death at mobile home on Industrial Blvd.

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that occurred at Hickory Hill mobile home park.
At approximately 1:20 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Industrial Blvd. after a woman was found dead inside her residence.
Detectives from the Lexington Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office have launched an investigation to determine how the woman died.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detective Taylor at 803-358-1569 or Crimestoppers at Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
