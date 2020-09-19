Lexington Co. suspicious death ruled homicide, victim identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A suspicious death that occurred at the Hickory Hill mobile home park has been ruled a homicide.
On September 19, at approximately 1:20 p.m., deputies with the Lexington Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of Industrial Drive.
Upon arrival, they found a woman dead inside her residence.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 75-year-old Janet Carol Buril.
The cause of death was due to blunt force trauma to the head.
The Lexington Police Department is continuing to investigate.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.