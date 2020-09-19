Human remains found in wooded area in Greenville County, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Human remains were found in a wooded area near Westside Park, Greenville coroner Kent Dill said.
The unidentified remains were found Friday around 4:15 p.m., off West Blue Ridge Drive.
Someone called authorities after discovering the remains.
The coroner’s office cadaver dog was used to search the area.
“A forensic pathologist, and a forensic anthropologist will assist with efforts to identify the remains and to determine the cause and manner of death,” Dill said in a statement.
The coroner has not identified the remains.
