Human remains found in wooded area in Greenville County, deputies say (Source: WYFF/Anne Newman)
By Anne Newman | September 19, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 1:34 PM

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Human remains were found in a wooded area near Westside Park, Greenville coroner Kent Dill said.

The unidentified remains were found Friday around 4:15 p.m., off West Blue Ridge Drive.

Someone called authorities after discovering the remains.

The coroner’s office cadaver dog was used to search the area.

“A forensic pathologist, and a forensic anthropologist will assist with efforts to identify the remains and to determine the cause and manner of death,” Dill said in a statement.

The coroner has not identified the remains.

