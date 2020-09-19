CLEMSON GAMEDAY UPDATE: Tigers take on The Citadel at home

Winston-Salem native K.J. Henry (5) leads the Clemson defense on to the field for pregame drills before the Tigers face Wake Forest in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) (Source: Walt Unks)
By Emery Glover | September 19, 2020 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated September 19 at 4:26 PM

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson will welcome The Citadel to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the Tigers' home opener.

Dabo Swinney and his players are coming off a 37-13 win over Wake Forest and are looking to capture their 17th straight win over the Bulldogs.

We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here throughout the afternoon.

FIRST QUARTER

Clemson wasted little time getting things going. After Trevor Lawrence’s first five throws of the day, Clemson had a 14-0 lead. If you’re The Citadel, this is not how you want to start the day.

Within three minutes of possession, the Tigers have posted 119 total yards.

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

CU: 17-yard pass from Lawrence to Ladson (Potter kick good) - 7-0 (12:36)

CU: 44-yard pass from Lawrence to Rodgers (Potter kick good) - 14-0 (9:41)

