CLEMSON GAMEDAY UPDATE: Tigers take on The Citadel at home

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson will welcome The Citadel to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the Tigers' home opener.
Dabo Swinney and his players are coming off a 37-13 win over Wake Forest and are looking to capture their 17th straight win over the Bulldogs.
We’ll have game notes and scoring updates here throughout the afternoon.
FIRST QUARTER
Clemson wasted little time getting things going. After Trevor Lawrence’s first five throws of the day, Clemson had a 14-0 lead. If you’re The Citadel, this is not how you want to start the day.
Within three minutes of possession, the Tigers have posted 119 total yards.
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
CU: 17-yard pass from Lawrence to Ladson (Potter kick good) - 7-0 (12:36)
CU: 44-yard pass from Lawrence to Rodgers (Potter kick good) - 14-0 (9:41)
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.