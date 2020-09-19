Asheville mother seriously burns infant in home, charged with child abuse, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WYFF) - An Asheville woman faces felony charges after police said she burned her infant at the home, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Tiyara Lanesha Locklear, 27, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse, police said.
The investigation began Aug. 20 when police received information that an infant had sustained serious burns in a home several hours earlier, police said.
The child is recovering from serious injuries, but no specific information about what happened or the baby’s injuries was released.
Locklear is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.
