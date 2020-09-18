UofSC sees continued drop in number of active COVID-19 cases on campus in Friday report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported on campus.
As of Thursday, Sept. 17, there are a total of 170 active cases of COVID-19 at UofSC, according to the school’s dashboard.
Of those cases, 164 are students and six are employees.
This is a decrease of active cases since last Monday.
Note those are active cases -- meaning those people are currently infected.
When looking at the total number of people who have had COVID-19 at UofSC since Aug. 1, the number of cases decreased to 2,294.
As of Thursday, 13.4% of the school’s isolation space is in use and 86.6% of the school’s isolation space is available.
The current campus status alert level is at “new normal.”
