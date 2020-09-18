TROPICS: Active hurricane season continues, now using the Greek alphabet to name storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More storms have been named past Wilfred for the 2020 Atlantic Season. As result, we’re now using the Greek alphabet to name tropical systems for the rest of hurricane season.
· Naming tropical systems with the Greek alphabet has only been done one other time in history. That was in 2005, the year of Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
· Subtropical Storm Alpha formed Friday in Portugal.
· Tropical Storm Beta formed Friday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico. The system is expected to become a hurricane.
· The next names on the list are Gamma and Delta.
The only other time in history that we’ve had to use the Greek alphabet to name tropical systems was back in 2005.
That was another active season, which included Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
The last storm that formed that season was Tropical Storm Zeta. It formed at the end of December 2005 over the central Atlantic Ocean and dissipated by early January 2006.
This year’s hurricane season has been active as well.
Subtropical Storm Alpha formed Friday and made along the coast of Portugal. It will dissipate over Portugal or Spain by Saturday.
Tropical Storm Beta formed Friday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico. The system will likely meander over the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm or hurricane through the weekend into early next week, but this is a system that is worth watching.
Some of the tropical forecast models push some of Beta’s moisture toward the northern Gulf Coast and southeast U.S. by the end of next week.
So, what happens if a Greek alphabet-named storm needs to be retired?
A recent blog post by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has more details about it below. Check it out:
