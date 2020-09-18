River Bluff HS postpones football season opener after 3 team members test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Although football season for members of the South Carolina High School League is set to kickoff on September 25, one Midlands high school will have to wait just a little longer.
Officials with Lexington School District One announced Friday that the River Bluff high school varsity football team will not take the field on Sept. 25 after three people associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
“While we were looking forward to playing Lexington (Sept. 25) and South Aiken (Oct. 2) high schools and hate to miss our season opener, the health and safety of our students, coaches and staff has to be our top priority,” said RBHS Principal Dr. Luke Clamp. “We believe that postponing the varsity football season start is the best way to keep our players healthy so that we can play other scheduled games later.”
River Bluff’s game against Lexington, which was scheduled to take place on Sept. 25, has been moved to November 6. The Gators were also scheduled to take on South Aiken. However, that game has been canceled.
Officials said the decision to postpone the start of the varsity football team’s season does not impact the school’s JV or B-team programs.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.