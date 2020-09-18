NWS confirms at least 4 tornadoes occurred in the Midlands during Thursday’s storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least four tornadoes took place in the Midlands on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, two of the tornadoes happened in Calhoun County. One touched down near St. Matthews while another formed in the far eastern part of the county.
One tornado was also confirmed in southeastern Orangeburg County near I-95 and the other happened in Clarendon County near Lake Marion.
NWS officials say these were all weak tornadoes. They are still investigating the damage.
