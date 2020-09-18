Multi-day free COVID-19 testing initiative in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Gov. Henry McMaster, DHEC, the City of Columbia, and the UofSC announced its surge testing efforts to expand access to free COVID-19 testing in Columbia.
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 19, free testing for COVID-19 will be available at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia, S.C. The testing will be offered through a self-administered nasal swab, which is simple and pain-free.
The community testing events will be offered for up to 14 days and all testing associated costs to run the events will be covered by HHS. The events will be held at:
Founders Park (UofSC Baseball Stadium) at 431 Williams St., Columbia (drive-through and walk-up)
- Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 2300 Greene St., Columbia (walk-up testing only)
- Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 21-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Once you’ve registered, print out your test voucher and it with you on the day of testing. There will be signs and onsite personnel to help you. Results will be made available via e-mail notification in as early as three days.
Testing at these partner locations is available at no cost to individuals five years and older. To receive your free COVID-19 test, you do not need to be a resident of the county where the testing event is taking place.
Individuals under 16 years old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing. Every individual getting tested will also receive five cloth face coverings so they can use to protect others from COVID-19.
