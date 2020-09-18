Man accused of stomping on bystander at Columbia protest arrested in latest round of charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man wanted for stomping on a bystander in downtown Columbia when protests turned violent in late May has been tracked down and arrested.
This comes as police announced three arrests related to violence and vandalism in Columbia following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
Nicholas Fleming, 24, was identified by investigators as the man who stomped on a downtown business owner who was checking the protests to see if it was safe for his employees to come to work.
Another man is accused of knocking the victim unconscious and Fleming is accused of stomping on him.
Fleming faces charges of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, breach of peace aggravated in nature, participating in a riot, unlawful carry of a weapon and probation violation.
“People have been covering up for this guy for three months,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “But if there’s anything this arrest proves it’s that we’re coming — no matter how long it takes.”
Other arrests announced Friday include Jayda Gary, 22, and William Crocker, 22, who are accused of breaking into Carolina Western Pub and looting the bar on May 30.
They both face charges of third-degree burglary, larceny, conspiracy, instigating a riot, breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, and looting.
WIS is working to get the mugshots for each of these three suspects.
