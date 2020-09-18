LIVE: SC Supreme Court hears arguments over public COVID-19 grant money promised to private schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday for and against using $32 million in public COVID-19 relief money for private school scholarships.
Watch the case unfold live right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.
Gov. Henry McMaster wants to give most of his GEER fund, which stands for Governor’s Education Emergency Relief fund, to the grant program that provides one-time scholarships to middle- and low-income students wanting to attend private schools.
He says it’s important to school choice.
McMaster calls the program Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants, also known as SAFE grants. It would give about 5,000 students money to pay for private school tuition.
The Orangeburg County School District, SCEA and several others filed suit to stop it. They believe giving public money to private education is unconstitutional.
This story will be updated.
- Gov. McMaster opts to use most of his education relief funds to help families pay for private school tuition
- SAFE grants receive mixed reaction from parents, teachers, administrators
- Education advocacy groups, state lawmakers oppose use of GEER funds for private school scholarships
- Fight over private school grants could be heading to the SC Supreme Court
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.