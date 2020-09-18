LIVE: SC Supreme Court hears arguments over public COVID-19 grant money promised to private schools

SC Supreme Court hears arguments over COVID-19 grant money promised to private schools
By Laurel Mallory | September 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated September 18 at 11:14 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The state Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday for and against using $32 million in public COVID-19 relief money for private school scholarships.

Watch the case unfold live right here and on the WIS News Facebook page.

>> MOBILE USERS: Tap here to watch live

Gov. Henry McMaster wants to give most of his GEER fund, which stands for Governor’s Education Emergency Relief fund, to the grant program that provides one-time scholarships to middle- and low-income students wanting to attend private schools.

He says it’s important to school choice.

McMaster calls the program Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants, also known as SAFE grants. It would give about 5,000 students money to pay for private school tuition.

The Orangeburg County School District, SCEA and several others filed suit to stop it. They believe giving public money to private education is unconstitutional.

This story will be updated.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.