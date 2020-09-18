Kershaw Co. man arrested after deputies find drugs, guns in home

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 39-year-old man has been arrested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office after deputies found various drugs and weapons in his home.
Deputies said they searched Jonathan Clarkson’s home and found heroin, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and several guns.
Clarkson has been charged with trafficking, methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine, and multiple weapons charges.
