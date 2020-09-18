Furry Friends Fridays: Meet Bonita

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Bonita! She’s a beautiful 2-year-old calico kitty looking for a home. If her stunning green eyes don’t draw you in, her lovable personality will! Bonita is a total princess! Her favorite three things are attention, affection and playing.
New environments make her nervous but once she has adjusted she is the ULTIMATE love bug. Bonita has done well with dogs, other cats and children – all with a proper introduction of course.
For more information, visit Pawmetto Lifeline Animal Shelter at 1275 Bower Pkwy in Columbia or give them a call at 803-465-9150.
