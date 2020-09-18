First Alert Forecast: Tracking morning temps in the 40s and 50s, also watching more activity in the tropics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some chilly mornings ahead. We’re also watching more activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated sprinkles or showers are possible (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
· Expecting mostly/partly cloudy skies Saturday. A stray sprinkle or shower could develop (10-20%). It will be breezy with highs in the lower 70s.
· Partly cloudy Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s.
· Morning temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday will dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s next week (Tuesday is the first day of fall).
· Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday through Wednesday, with a return to more moisture later in the week.
· Watching more activity in the tropics, including Tropical Depression Twenty-Two in the Gulf of Mexico.
· We’re also naming tropical storms with the Greek alphabet for the rest of the 2020 hurricane season. Subtropical Storm Alpha formed today.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated sprinkles and showers are possible. It will be breezy with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
On Saturday, we’ll see a good deal of cloud cover in the Midlands for much of the day. At times, we’ll see some peeks of sunshine. A few isolated sprinkles or showers could develop. Rain chances are around 10-20%. It will be breezy with northeasterly winds for much of the day as well. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
For Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy and warm. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
On Monday, we’ll wake up to temperatures in the lower 50s. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We’ll see more sunshine in the Midlands.
The first day of fall is Tuesday and it will feel like it. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Brrrr! By afternoon, we’ll see highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
We’ll likely wake up to temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday.
More moisture arrives in the Midlands later in the week.
We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
Subtropical Storm Alpha formed today over the coast of Portugal. As a result, we’re now naming tropical systems for the rest of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season with the Greek alphabet.
Tropical Storm Beta, located in the Gulf of Mexico, formed today. It is forecast to meander in the Gulf over the next few days as a tropical storm or hurricane. It will likely impact parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast into next week.
Teddy continues to move over the Atlantic Ocean as a hurricane with no threat to land at this time.
Wilfred also continues to move over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean with no threat to land at this time. It’s moving westward.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly/Partly Cloudy. Isolated Sprinkles/Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Tuesday: First Day of Fall. Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Morning temperatures in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.