Bowman resident begins clean-up after Thursday flooding

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - The remnants of Hurricane Sally left a neighborhood surrounded by water Thursday night.
The water receded Friday morning, and the clean-up began.
Shauntae Wolfe said the water reached her doorstep, and her family is fortunate it went no further.
“We were very lucky because it’s hard to get back what you lost sometimes. So...we were very lucky,” she said.
Wolfe said the floodwater did leave debris and trash strewn about her yard.
Neighbors and loved ones stopped by to help clean-up, but Wolfe said she is looking for help with the local infrastructure.
“The drainage system, the ditches need to be cleaned out. Just everything, they need to go through and clean the ditches out,” she said.
She said she’s not sure which government entity would be responsible, but she’s looking for help.
Wolfe described the flood as one of the worst she’s seen in nearly 40 years of living in the area and had her concerned about her family.
“Whether I need to get my kids out. Whether I need to get them out and go somewhere else,” she said.
Wolfe said she has no intention of moving in the meantime.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.