Big Red Barn Retreat Center hosts 3rd annual Summer Jam Concert

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat Center is hosting its annual Summer Jam Concert Sept. 18, with new coronavirus procedures in place.
Organizers say that the impact from this year’s concert focuses on veterans in the community.
The Midland’s hometown superstar and NBC’s The Voice contestant Cammwess will kick of the event.
Other performances includes an acoustic concert by country music legend John Anderson with an opening act by Carter Lybrand.
The 3rd Annual Summer Jam begins at 7 p.m. and will end at 10:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. at the Palmetto Citizens Amphitheater-Doko Meadows Park located at 171 Langford Rd., Blythewood, SC 29016.
All event proceeds will benefit programs, classes, and workshops provided at no cost to veterans, active duty military and their families that are struggling with military and combat-related stress issues, such as PTSD.
