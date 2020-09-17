Stranded driver, man who stopped to help both killed in crash on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A stranded driver and a man who stopped to help him have died after being hit by a car on I-26 West.
It happened near mile marker 99 just after midnight Thursday. That’s about two miles before the Broad River Road exit in northwest Richland County.
The driver of a 2007 Chevy HHR was traveling west on I-26 when he ran off the road and hit a guardrail, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
A man who saw what happened stopped his car to help.
As the men were looking at the damage to the HHR, they were both hit by an oncoming car. The men died at the scene.
The driver of the HHR has been identified as Nicholas Vulpi, 20, of Chapin. He died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.
The man who stopped to help him was 50-year-old Theodore Ntahonsigaye, of Canada. The coroner confirmed he also died of blunt force trauma.
SCHP and the Richland County Coroner’s office are still investigating the crash.
