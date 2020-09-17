Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old endangered man

Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old endangered man
Warren Lynch (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff | September 17, 2020 at 5:42 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 5:48 AM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an endangered 75-year-old man.

Warren Lynch was last seen on Fishermans Cove in Inman, SC on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Lynch is a black man who is 5′8, weighs 190 lbs, has brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Officials ask that the public be on the lookout for a red 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with SC tags: PYA855.

The direction of Lynch’s travel is currently unknown.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact SCSO or call 911 immediately.

