Several charged in thefts of cars, collectible figurines worth $15,000

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A lengthy investigation into storage unit thefts in Orangeburg County has led to numerous arrests.
Near the end of June, officials say five storage units in Eutawville were burglarized and a motorcycle was stolen.
About a week later, in early July, investigators got a search warrant for a home in Vance.
At the home, deputies found a collection of Precious Moments figurines officials say are worth $15,000 that were taken from a storage unit. They also found a Harley-Davidson motorcycle stolen from Dorchester County, a Ford vehicle stolen from a dealership and a Dodge truck stolen out of Colleton County.
All of the property has been returned to its rightful owners, deputies said.
One of the suspects, George Reeves, told investigators he was a “dope dealer” who traded drugs for the items. The house searched was being rented in Reeves' name, deputies said.
Reeves was arrested along with three other people in relation to the burglaries. Here are their charges:
- George Reeves, Jr., 44, of Goose Creek - two counts of receiving stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Freddie Chaney, 69, of Gaston - possession of a stolen vehicle
- Rebecca Lynn Sanders, 42, of Holly Hill - third-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property
- Alexis Greene, 25, of St. George - third-degree burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to personal property
It took investigators some time to track all of the suspects down, with the final arrest happening in the third week of August.
During the search of the home in Vance back in July, investigators say four other people in the house had meth on them. They face the following charges:
- Dillion Lykins, 23, of Irmo - possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine
- Debbie Reeves, 64, of Vance - possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine
- Jillian Schneider, 39, of Lexington - possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine
- Tenelle Lawson, 40, of Irmo - possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine
