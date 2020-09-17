SCHP: 2 killed in fatal collision on I-26 West

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left two dead on I-26 West on Sept. 17.
The incident occurred early Thursday morning.
The driver of a 2007 Chevy HHR was traveling west on I-26 when they ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
The driver of this vehicle and a second person, who witnessed the incident, were walking across the roadway when they were hit by the driver of a 2007 GMC Yukon who was also traveling west.
Both the driver of the Chevy HHR and the witness to the incident died from injuries sustained from the incident.
This story will be updated once more details become available.
