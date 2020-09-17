Samuel L. Jackson gives lesson on swearing in 15 different languages to encourage people to vote in upcoming election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Most celebrities are known for some special skill that they possess. But when Samuel L Jackson comes to mind he’s known for two things: his acting and his unique linguistic skills with swearing.
On Sept. 14, in an effort to get more people to vote in the upcoming elections, Jackson took to Twitter vowing to give a lesson on how to swear in 15 different languages if 2,500 people pledged to vote.
The 71-year-old actor made good on his vow, posting a video of his lesson on Twitter the following day after exceeding his goal expectations.
Jackson said in the video that his fans, ‘showed up and showed out’ for his voter initiative.
He held a series of cards with swear words and went on a swearing spree beginning with the Basque, Vietnamese, Ukranian, Swahili, Nepali, Jamaican Patois, Icelandic, Maori, Haitian, Bemba, Czech, Esperanto, Catalan, Brazilian Portuguese and Thai.
