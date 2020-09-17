12-year-old rushed to hospital after shooting in Eastover

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a 12-year-old child was injured Thursday afternoon in Eastover.
Deputies were called just after 2:30 p.m. to Lewis Scott Court regarding the incident.
The child is being rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
At this point, the sheriff’s department believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
