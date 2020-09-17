Remnants of Sally dumps inches of rain on Orangeburg Co., officials watching river and creek levels

BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - Eulinda Willis said when she saw that the remnants of Sally were bringing heavy rainfall to her town, she knew she was going to have to leave her home.
Willis lives on Elm Street in Bowman. On Thursday afternoon and evening, the street was completely covered in water and the road was closed.
She said the road always floods every time there is some heavy rainfall. She said they had to call fire and rescue crews to help her elderly mother out of her home.
Officials said some parts of Orangeburg County saw more than six inches of rain in just a few hours Thursday and that put a strain on the drainage in some areas.
“The water just keeps getting higher. It’s been happening for years just here,” Willis said.
Another home on Rail Street nearby was also seeing a lot of water. The woman who owns the home said it happens every time it rains like this as well. Her front yard always floods. She’s called town and county officials about the problem to try to get it resolved.
A family member of the woman is visiting from out of town. She said she’s frustrated for her aunt.
“I thought it was going to come in the house,” Cathy Rush said. “I said, ‘What’s going on? Does this always happen?’ She says, ‘Yes, every time it rains hard.’ I can’t believe it.”
Officials said there were no reports of major damage from the severe storms that came through the county as of Thursday evening. They are accessing the flooding in the county this evening.
They said they are also keeping a close eye on creeks and rivers at least for the next 24 hours. They added if water levels rise there, they could experience more flooding.
Willis said she will be staying with family in the neighborhood until the waters recede on Elm Street.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.