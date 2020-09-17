Missing woman last seen at truck stop in Clarendon County

By Laurel Mallory | September 17, 2020

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing 45-year-old woman in Clarendon County.

Angela Reyes was last seen Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Loves Truck Stop in Summerton. Deputies says she was reported missing Monday, Sept. 14.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple tank top and a brown jacket with a hood.

Reyes is from California and does not have family in South Carolina, deputies said.

She also does not have a cell phone with her.

Anyone who sees Reyes or knows where she is should call investigators at CCSC at 803-435-4414.

