Missing woman last seen at truck stop in Clarendon County

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies need the public’s help to find a missing 45-year-old woman in Clarendon County.
Angela Reyes was last seen Sunday, Sept. 6 at the Loves Truck Stop in Summerton. Deputies says she was reported missing Monday, Sept. 14.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple tank top and a brown jacket with a hood.
Reyes is from California and does not have family in South Carolina, deputies said.
She also does not have a cell phone with her.
Anyone who sees Reyes or knows where she is should call investigators at CCSC at 803-435-4414.
