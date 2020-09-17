Impacts of Sally could almost double Congaree River water levels in a few days

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - After hitting the Midlands as a tropical depression, the remnants of once Hurricane Sally will cause the Congaree River to rise eight feet by Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
The river, which separates Columbia and West Columbia, was nine feet deep Thursday night. But it could reach 17 feet within three days as rain from Sally runs down the watershed after hitting North Carolina and the Upstate, according to Congaree River Keeper Bill Stangler.
“The Midlands received several inches of rain today, causing flooding along some local creeks and streams,” Stangler said. “We can expect to see some river flooding, particularly along the Congaree, over the next few days.”
Stangler said the flood impacts will probably close the Cayce Riverwalk for a short period and may also affect downstream farmlands and the Congaree National Park.
He also pointed out the rainfall also caused sewer spills. Stangler cautioned people from getting in or playing in the floodwaters.
“It is important to remember that floodwaters are polluted and can contain sewage, chemicals, and other harmful materials,” Stangler warned.
