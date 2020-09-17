FIRST ALERT: Sally’s remnants linger a bit in the Midlands, then we cool down in a big way!

On Friday, the threat for severe weather will be well to our north and east. However, a few lingering showers from Sally’s remnants might still be around the area. So, prepare for a few spotty showers from time to time in the morning and the afternoon. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Your Friday will be breezy, with a stiff wind from the north-northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with a few higher gusts. Highs will be in the upper 70s.