FIRST ALERT: Sally’s remnants linger a bit in the Midlands, then we cool down in a big way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sally’s remnant moisture will impact parts of the Midlands tonight and Friday.
Then, we turn our attention to much cooler weather.
Two watches remain in effect across the Midlands as of tonight.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking Sally’s remnants through the Midlands this evening and tonight.
· We saw several inches of rain in the Midlands Thursday due to Sally’s remnants. We also tracked several tornado warnings for our viewing area.
· Friday brings mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Rain chances are around 20-30%. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s
· A few lingering showers are possible Saturday (20% chance). Sunshine and clouds are expected Sunday. Highs in the low 70s this weekend, with lows in the 50s.
· Tuesday is the first day of fall. Highs will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the 50s.
· We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
This evening is a First Alert. We’re still tracking Sally’s remnant moisture over parts of the Midlands. Earlier in the day, we had about twelve tornado warnings for the Midlands. And we’ve seen a lot of flooding rain, too. While some areas saw between 6 and 8 inches of rain, other communities saw closer to 2 to 3 inches. Still, all of that rain caused several problems in the area.
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a few gusty showers. Some of the rain will be brief and heavy. Some isolated storms are possible, too. A few showers might stick around overnight into early Friday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
On Friday, the threat for severe weather will be well to our north and east. However, a few lingering showers from Sally’s remnants might still be around the area. So, prepare for a few spotty showers from time to time in the morning and the afternoon. Rain chances are around 20-30%. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Your Friday will be breezy, with a stiff wind from the north-northeast around 10 to 15 mph, with a few higher gusts. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
For Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. We’re not expecting a lot of rain Saturday, with rain chances only about 20%. But we are expecting a good deal of wind. Winds will blow in from the northeast between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph. Highs will be in the low 70s and low temperatures in the 50s.
Sunday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 50s.
We’re tracking plenty of sunshine next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s! Brrr!!
The first day of fall is Tuesday.
Tropics:
We’re tracking a very active tropics.
Teddy is now a major hurricane. It poses no threat to land at this point.
Tropical Depression Twenty Two has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to impact Texas and Mexico as a tropical storm next week.
We’re also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that has a 50% chance of development in the coming days.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Wilfred. Then, we’ll have to name storms with the Greek Alphabet.
First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Gusty Showers (40-60%). Breezy. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
