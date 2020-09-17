FIRST ALERT: Sally’s remnants bring some sprinkles today, MUCH cooler this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sally’s remnant moisture will impact parts of the Midlands today.
Then, we turn our attention to much cooler weather.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· We’re tracking Sally’s remnants through South Carolina and into the Atlantic Basin today.
· We saw several inches of rain in the Midlands yesterday due to Sally’s remnants. We also tracked several tornado warnings for our viewing area.
· Today brings mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Rain chances are around 20-30%. It will be breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s
· A few lingering showers are possible Saturday with mostly cloudy skies (20% chance). Sunshine and clouds are expected Sunday. Highs in the low 70s this weekend, with lows in the 50s.
· Tuesday is the first day of fall. Highs will be in the 70s. Lows will be in the low 50s.
· We’re keeping a close eye on more activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
Happy Friday! We have a cloudy day on tap with overcast to mostly cloudy conditions as Sally’s remnants move out of the region. Expect a 30% chance of on and off showers and sprinkles throughout the morning and just a few into the afternoon.
High pressure builds from the north and brings a cold front through tonight. Lows dip into the mid 60s and we see cloudy skies. The chance of rain is around 20%. Cooler air damming up against the mountains will cause clouds throughout the day Saturday. It is called a “wedge” in meteorological terms.
The dry air wins out on Sunday and clears us up. Morning lows are in the mid 50s, MUCH cooler! Highs reach the low 70s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Monday’s scenario is similar with mid 50s in the morning and low 70s by the afternoon.
Tuesday is the first day of fall and it will feel like it! Morning lows are down to 50 and highs reach the mid 70s. Expect sunny skies.
Tropics:
We’re tracking a very active tropics.
Teddy is now a major hurricane. It poses no threat to land at this point.
Tropical Depression Twenty Two has formed in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to impact Texas and Mexico as a tropical storm next week.
We’re also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic Ocean that has a 60% chance of development in the coming days.
The next name on the 2020 Atlantic Storm List is Wilfred. Then, we’ll have to name storms with the Greek Alphabet.
Today: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (20-30%). Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Monday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the low 50s.
