‘Disgusted and disappointed’: FSD1 leaders fire teacher after making ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence One Schools superintendent said he is disgusted and disappointed by a Facebook post that was made by one of his teachers.
Dr. Richard O’Malley released a statement Thursday afternoon stating that administrators were made aware of an ‘inexcusable’ public post that was made by the teacher on their personal Facebook page.
“We do not tolerate hate or racism of any kind within our community. I am disgusted and disappointed by the content of this post, especially one made by an educator,” said O’Malley.
He said that administrators took immediate action and the teacher is no longer employed by the school district.
O’Malley added that he knows a lot of people in the school district saw the post.
"We want to reassure everyone that this post and the message in it do not represent the values of Florence 1 Schools, nor its employees, and we take this issue very seriously,' O’Malley said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.