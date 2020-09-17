Deputies charge Lexington Co. man with murder after victim shot, left in woods

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 33-year-old Pelion man who is accused of shooting another man.
According to authorities, William David House was fighting with the man at a home on Pelion Road when House shot the man. House told deputies he shot the man in self-defense.
Investigators later learned that House put the man into a truck after he was shot and dropped him off in a wooded area off Bushberry Road.
Officials said House did not render aid to the man or call law enforcement about the shooting.
“The twists and turns of the case led us to North, South Carolina where this became a joint investigation with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office and SLED,” Koon said. “The man’s remains and truck were found in North after House moved the victim a second time from Bushberry Road.”
Authorities said the victim has not been positively identified at this time.
House has been held in the Lexington County Detention Center after an arrest on September 10 on an unrelated charge.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.