Broad River correctional officer dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A correctional officer at Broad River Correctional Institution has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Dante Reaves-Bey, 57, last reported to work at the prison on August 12, officials say. He tested positive for COVID-19 on August 24. Reaves-Bey died on September 12.
“We are lifting up this officer and his family in prayer,” said Bryan Stirling, director of the S.C. Department of Corrections. “I offer them my deepest condolences.”
This is the second death of a staff member associated with COVID-19.
