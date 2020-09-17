Authorities seek pair of missing boys from Aiken, woman wanted for questioning

AIKEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for Matthew and Jerry Kinman.
Officials said the two boys were taken from their bedroom at their home on Deerwood Court sometime Thursday night.
Matthew, 9, is four feet tall and weighs 91 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Jerry, 7, is also four feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities are also looking for Nancy Kinman. She is wanted for questioning regarding the boys' disappearance.
She is 5-foot-2, weighs 185 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. Nancy was last known to drive a 2005 Toyota Camry with SC license tag SIY391.
If you have seen these children, please call the Aiken Department of Public Safety at 803-642-7620.
